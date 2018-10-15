Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GROWING DRUGS: Glenn Walter Riley.
GROWING DRUGS: Glenn Walter Riley.
Crime

Man cops $1600 fine after cops raid his yard

Sarah Steger
by
15th Oct 2018 11:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been fined $1600 after a search found he was growing marijuana in his backyard.

Glenn Walter Riley pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs and one of producing dangerous drugs in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday.

On September 23 police executed a search warrant at Riley's home and found him at the address.

They also found 2g of marijuana, 1.5g of hash, 1g of marijuana seeds and 11 marijuana plants.

Riley made full admissions and said he grew the drugs for his own use so he wouldn't have to deal with drug dealers.

In March he was fined $900 for a similar offence, where 47 marijuana plants and 100g weed was found at his home.

Convictions were recorded.

buncourt
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bundy councillor rushed to hospital; awaits test results

    premium_icon Bundy councillor rushed to hospital; awaits test results

    Council News A BUNDABERG councillor has been rushed to hospital by ambulance after a turn for the worse on Sunday.

    Woman fronts court over $67 pokies theft

    premium_icon Woman fronts court over $67 pokies theft

    Crime 28-year-old pleads guilty

    • 15th Oct 2018 11:49 AM
    Marijuana in saliva, so man says he'll pedal

    premium_icon Marijuana in saliva, so man says he'll pedal

    Crime Driver busted on Bargara Rd

    • 15th Oct 2018 11:40 AM
    Drug-related text messages send Bundy man to court

    premium_icon Drug-related text messages send Bundy man to court

    Crime One of the men yelled "F---ing copper dogs”

    • 15th Oct 2018 11:34 AM

    Local Partners