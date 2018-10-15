Man cops $1600 fine after cops raid his yard

A MAN has been fined $1600 after a search found he was growing marijuana in his backyard.

Glenn Walter Riley pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs and one of producing dangerous drugs in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday.

On September 23 police executed a search warrant at Riley's home and found him at the address.

They also found 2g of marijuana, 1.5g of hash, 1g of marijuana seeds and 11 marijuana plants.

Riley made full admissions and said he grew the drugs for his own use so he wouldn't have to deal with drug dealers.

In March he was fined $900 for a similar offence, where 47 marijuana plants and 100g weed was found at his home.

Convictions were recorded.