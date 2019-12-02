Menu
Bundaberg Court House.
Crime

Man convicted of indecent treatment of child fails to comply

Geordi Offord
by
2nd Dec 2019 7:37 AM
A 47-YEAR-OLD man who has previously been convicted of indecent treatment of a child under 16 has had his sentence extended by a further three months.

Eric Joseph Devlin was sentenced in the Bundaberg District Court for failing to comply with reporting conditions.

The court heard the offence was Devlin's third breach of his order.

Devlin failed to tell authorities about a vehicle which he had transferred into his name within seven days of it happening.

Crown prosecutor Jacqueline Ball told the court Devlin had been dealt with for the matter earlier this year and was fined $1000.

He had to be handed up to the District Court for his breach to be dealt with.

Devlin's barrister Nick Larter told the court at the time Devlin was going through "turmoil" as his father was unwell.

Mr Larter said reporting the change wasn't at the front of his mind.

Judge Anthony Rafter considered the breach at the lower end of the scale.

Judge Rafter said he accepted the breach happened during a tough time.

Devlin's suspended sentence was extended for a further three months and will expire in February 2021. 

Bundaberg News Mail

