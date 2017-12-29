Dog shot as couple fears the worst for other missing pets

The man told the couple he'd shot three of their dogs.

The man told the couple he'd shot three of their dogs. FLICKr

A WONBAH couple has been left heartbroken and terrified after their dog was shot close to their property.

Dieter and Margot Moeckel were at home on Wednesday when they heard several loud gun shots.

Mr Moeckel said he was concerned because his knee-high brown dog was obviously a pet wearing a collar and a green council tag.

"The dog was obviously ours - the only dog in the neighbourhood with a stainless steel chain collar," Mr Moeckel said.

Zuma suffered shattered bones.

Their young dog, Zuma, suffered shattered bones and will face a long recovery with the risk of infection.

The Moeckels have forked out thousands on vet bills.

Mr Moeckel said they now feared retaliation from whoever shot the dog because they reported the incident to the police.

"We are both in our 70s and concerned that violence ... could be detrimental to our health both physically and mentally," he said.

"You feel very vulnerable," Mrs Moeckel added.

"You're on your own and isolated."

Mrs Moeckel said it was a miracle that - in his condition - Zuma had run home by the time they heard a fourth gunshot.

Their other dog, a blue heeler, managed to dodge the bullets and rush home.

Through tears, Mrs Moeckel spoke about how the couple feared they'd lose Zuma as he went still on the drive to Bundaberg for vet treatment.

She said the situation had brought back a lot of heartache because they lost two other dogs a year ago.

At the time, the couple contacted the NewsMail, which ran a story because their pooches - Mortnon and Bella - had strangely gone missing.

The story the NewsMail ran on the couple's missing dogs. File

Mrs Moeckel said they now think the two other dogs were shot last Christmas after initially presuming they had been stolen.

The couple lives on 10ha rural block and said the dogs do wander the property.

"The acceptable fencing is four-wire (barbed) cattle fences. That will not dissuade any canine."

The Moeckels said police told them they were not able to act on the incident.

The NewsMail attempted to contact police but they were not available.