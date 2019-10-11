Man comes dangerously close to jail after random attack

JORDAN Taylor Stedwell had only been out of jail for just over a month when he assaulted a stranger for simply walking past him.

Stedwell, 21, came "dangerously close" to spending time behind bars again after pleading guilty to common assault in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court on May 16 about 6.15pm a man was walking home along Maryborough St.

Sgt Klaassen said Stedwell and another man were walking along the street also when the man nodded in a gesture to say hello.

"When he saw the nod he said to the victim 'why are you looking at my brother c - t' to which the victim replied 'no need to be rude'," he said.

The court heard Stedwell then turned around and pushed the man and punched him to the jaw.

Sgt Klaassen told the court two people both stopped to intervene and the police were called to the scene.

Stedwell then handed himself into police the following day where he told them he was intoxicated at the time of the offence.

Stedwell's lawyer Nick Larter submitted to the court a fine was in range for the offence. Mr Larter said the common assault was at the lower end of seriousness because it didn't cause the victim injury.

"It's an early plea of guilty which shows his remorse," he said.

Mr Larter told the court Stedwell had been making good progress with his parole and had participated in programs to address his mental health issues.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan took into account Stedwell's plea of guilty, however she couldn't ignore the fact he was only out of jail for just over a month when he committed the offence.

She said the only thing that saved him from actual imprisonment with a parole release date was the positive parole report and the steps he was taking to change. Stedwell was sentenced to three months imprisonment and was immediately released on an intensive correction order.