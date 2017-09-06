Man collides with a tree on quad bike, flown to Sunny Coast

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue has airlifted a man to the Sunshine Coast after he collided with a tree on his quad bike.

THE Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a man after he was involved in a quad bike accident near Bidwell, approximately 12km south-west of Maryborough on Monday. The 47-year-old man was riding his quad bike on an off-road track when he collided with a tree and was thrown from his bike, suffering a fractured leg and other injuries.

He was treated by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics before being airlifted by RACQ LifeFlight Rescue to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The mission was the fifth in three days for the Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, including four primary missions where patients were airlifted from the scene of accidents and one inter-hospital transfer.

2016-17 was a record year for the Bundaberg base, flying 265 missions, costing $3.3 million.