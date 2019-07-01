Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO: Police have released a comfit image of a man after he chased two young girls back to their Peregian Springs home.
FILE PHOTO: Police have released a comfit image of a man after he chased two young girls back to their Peregian Springs home. Trevor Veale
Crime

Man chases young girls home after approaching them in park

1st Jul 2019 2:07 PM | Updated: 3:15 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to identify a man after investigations into a incident Peregian Springs earlier this year.

A Queensland Police Service representative said just before 3pm on March 3, two 11-year-old girls were walking to a park on Riviera St when a man jogged past them.

READ: 'Disgusting': Sickening assault hits families close to home

The girls were then approached by the man who made them uncomfortable so they ran home.

The man ran after them and entered the girls' home before their father confronted the man and he ran away.

GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

 

Police investigating suspicious behaviour in Peregian Springs earlier this year are now appealing for public assistance to identify the man pictured in a comfit image.
Police investigating suspicious behaviour in Peregian Springs earlier this year are now appealing for public assistance to identify the man pictured in a comfit image.

READ: Beach creep filming children sparks family warning

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may recognise the man who is described as in his early 20s with a slim build, slightly tanned complexion and dark hair.

He was wearing a yellow singlet with white stripes down each side and writing in black across the bottom.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

comfit image editors picks peregian springs queensland police sunshine coast suspicious behaviour
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Man charged with cold case murder as new evidence emerges

    premium_icon Man charged with cold case murder as new evidence emerges

    Breaking DETECTIVES investigating the 1976 murder of Rex Kable Keen in Brisbane have charged a 69-year-old Bundaberg man with his murder.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    Bonus pay as teachers strike deal with state

    premium_icon Bonus pay as teachers strike deal with state

    Education Top teachers will earn more than $100,000 in the new deal

    Four taken to hospital after crash

    premium_icon Four taken to hospital after crash

    News Police are investigations the circumstance of the crash.