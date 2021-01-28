Menu
A young man has been arrested and charged with the murder of an Adelaide father who was found dead in his CBD unit by a friend.
Crime

Man charged with murder of Nathan Russell

by Emily Cosenza
28th Jan 2021 1:45 PM

A young man has been arrested and charged with the murder of Nathan Russell, who was found dead in his Adelaide CBD unit by a friend on Tuesday.

Major Crime Detectives and Special Tasks and Rescue (STAR) Group officers arrested the 24-year-old in the early hours of Thursday morning at South Terrace.

The accused will appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court later today.

Detectives are in the process of searching three premises in Adelaide and the southern suburbs.

Police swarmed Mr Russell’s Sturt St unit after his death. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Morgan Sette
Mr Russell, 46, was found dead in his Sturt St home on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the Housing SA unit block about 6.30pm and declared his death a major crime the following day.

Major Crime Investigation's Acting Officer in Charge Detective Inspector Brett Featherby said the victim's alleged assault was "targeted" and "vicious".

"They (the culprits) have attended to target him," he alleged to reporters on Wednesday.

"There is no doubt they intended to assault him but whether they intended to kill him - I can't comment on that until the investigation is complete."

Detectives are searching three properties on Thursday, after charging a man with Mr Russell’s murder. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Morgan Sette
On Wednesday afternoon, Det. Insp. Featherby said the number of people involved in the alleged attack was unclear.

He said he could not comment on how Mr Russell died or if a weapon was involved for operational reasons.

Investigations are ongoing but police urge anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the unit complex between Monday night, and 6.30pm on Tuesday to contact police.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation into the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online.

Originally published as Man charged with unit murder

Mr Russell died in an alleged “vicious, targeted assault”on Sturt St. Picture: Supplied / SA Police
