Man charged with trespass after Targo St altercation
A MAN has been charged with trespassing and released on bail following an incident on Targo St yesterday.
A Bundaberg Police spokeswoman said about 2pm yesterday two men were involved in a physical altercation, which resulted in the victim running off to a Targo St address.
The other man followed the victim and attempted to gain entry to the address before police arrived.
Officers arrested the 41-year-old man before transporting him to the Bundaberg Watchhouse and charging him with trespass.
The man was released on bail and will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court in early August.