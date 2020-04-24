Menu
Police arrested a man yesterday for trespassing at a Targo St address. Generic image.
Man charged with trespass after Targo St altercation

Zachary O'Brien
24th Apr 2020 11:00 AM
A MAN has been charged with trespassing and released on bail following an incident on Targo St yesterday.

A Bundaberg Police spokeswoman said about 2pm yesterday two men were involved in a physical altercation, which resulted in the victim running off to a Targo St address.

The other man followed the victim and attempted to gain entry to the address before police arrived.

Officers arrested the 41-year-old man before transporting him to the Bundaberg Watchhouse and charging him with trespass.

The man was released on bail and will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court in early August.

