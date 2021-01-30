Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been charged with stabbing and killing a dog in the backyard of a home.
A man has been charged with stabbing and killing a dog in the backyard of a home. Renee Pilcher
Crime

Man charged with stabbing dog to death

by Melissa Iaria
30th Jan 2021 11:50 AM

A 25-year-old man has been charged with stabbing a dog to death in the backyard of a home in north east NSW.

Police were called to a home in Cossa Street, West Tamworth, after reports a dog had been stabbed just after 5pm Friday.

The resident, a 36-year-old woman, took the female dog to a nearby animal hospital but it died a short time later, police said.

A man, known to the woman, was arrested in a nearby street about 5.40pm.

He was taken to Tamworth Police Station and charged with torturing, beating and causing the death of an animal and contravening an apprehended violence order.

The man was denied bail to appear before Tamworth Bail Court on Saturday.

Originally published as Man charged with stabbing dog to death

animal cruelty crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fraser Island dingo saved after being seen with lure in lip

        Premium Content Fraser Island dingo saved after being seen with lure in lip

        News The dingo, one of a litter of five known juveniles in the Fraser Coast area, had two of the four barbed hooks of a metal lure embedded into her bottom lip.

        Man hospitalised after Norville crash

        Premium Content Man hospitalised after Norville crash

        News Paramedics were called to the scene at 7pm Friday night.

        Proud as punch: Volunteers beaming after receiving awards

        Premium Content Proud as punch: Volunteers beaming after receiving awards

        News After spending years of their lives making a difference, two Childers volunteers...

        BIRD OF THE WEEK: Eye catching blue birds working together

        Premium Content BIRD OF THE WEEK: Eye catching blue birds working together

        News Learn more about the Leaden Flycatcher and how you can tell the male and females...