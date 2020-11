A man facing a number of serious domestic violence related offences had his matters mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

A MAN charged with a string of serious domestic violence related offences had his matters mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is facing more the 36 offences including rape, torture, deprivation of liberty and grievous bodily harm.

His lawyer told the court they needed time to take “lengthy instructions” from their client.

The matter was adjourned to be mentioned again on November 26.