Man charged with serious DV offences makes bid for freedom

A man charged with a number of serious domestic violence offences has had an application for bail refused in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

A court has heard limited but disturbing allegations against a man accused of horrific domestic violence offences against two women last year.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, made an application for bail in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He is facing a long list of offences including rape, deprivation of liberty and torture as domestic violence offences as well as damaging evidence with intent.

The application for bail was "strongly opposed" by the prosecution.

The man did not appear in court and was represented by his lawyer Travis George.

Mr George described the case as a "highly complex matter" and a number of the matters needed to go up by indictment.

He said that his client had not previously applied for bail.

The court heard there were "clear inferences" the man was allegedly involved with drugs at the time of his arrest.

"I note that in the objection to bail, which is consistent with my client's instructions, that there is certainly clear inferences and instructions that he was heavily involved in ice when he was arrested by the police in regards to the time frame for this alleged offending," Mr George said.

Mr George said he was instructed it took the man some time to deal with his ice addiction when he was taken into custody, going through withdrawals and the cravings that followed.

Mr George told the court the man was taken into custody in July last year and had taken steps to deal with drugs including completing a number of courses during his time on remand.

"Being a remand prisoner and getting into courses in a correctional centre that's already overfull is not an easy thing to do," he said.

He said the man was now drug free.

Mr George told the court the man had not received a conviction for nearly 10 years and that he had previously completed parole.

He said the man had never failed to appear in court.

He said his client was willing to abide by a number of bail conditions including wearing an ankle bracelet, not having a mobile phone, living in another town and only being allowed within the Bundaberg region to attend court.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland objected to Mr George's submission about the man wearing an ankle bracelet saying there were "limitations" with monitoring people in real time.

Sen Const Bland told the court some offences were allegedly committed in front of a child and a further 27 charges allegedly occurred while in custody.

She said a number of the charges allegedly happened in a domestic setting.

Sen Const Bland said the special emergency response team came to Bundaberg to assist in locating and arresting the man.

She said the defendant was exposed to lengthy terms of imprisonment if he was found or were to plead guilty of some of the offences.

Sen Const Bland submitted to the court that there were no conditions that could be placed on the man, where the court could be satisfied, that would mitigate any risk of the man reoffending.

She submitted the evidence against the man was strong.

After hearing submissions from both Sen Const Bland and Mr George, Magistrate Andrew Moloney took an adjournment to consider the material before him.

When Mr Moloney returned the man's bail was refused and he was remanded in custody.

