Coast man Brad Murray Evans is due to front Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Tuesday on 10 fraud charges.
Crime

Man charged with pool scam to apply for bail

Felicity Ripper
15th Mar 2021 4:57 PM
A 32-year-old man is facing 10 charges of fraud after allegedly duping Sunshine Coast locals with the promise of a swimming pool.

Outside court, Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards said the man was arrested in Noosa before his matter was mentioned at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday.

Brad Murray Evans had been denied police bail on 10 charges of fraud- dishonestly obtaining property when magistrate Chris Callaghan adjourned his matter to Tuesday morning.

The court heard Mr Evans would be applying for court bail.

