Man on murder charge after horror find

Rob Frescon was found dead in his apartment on Friday in Kelvin Grove in Brisbane’s inner-north.

A Queensland man has been charged with murder following the discovery of a man's body by his sister.

The 21-year-old Gold Coast man is alleged to have murdered Robert Charles Frescon, 33, on Friday, police said on Sunday.

"We've spoken to his family and I believe they're relieved the investigation has progressed to this stage," acting detective Inspector Chris Toohey told reporters.

"I can say that the victim did know the offender," he said.

Mr Frescon was found in his home in the inner Brisbane suburb of Kelvin Grove and died from a wound to his neck.

The two men were known to each other, acting Det Insp Toohey says. A number of people continue to assist detectives and the investigation continues.

Homicide detectives worked with forensic specialists to determine the cause of death.

Detective Acting Inspector Christopher Toohey said on Saturday members of the public were urged to contact police if they knew anything of Mr Frescon's movements in the days leading up to his death.

According to the ABC, the man was arrested at Dutton Park, on Brisbane's southside, and voluntarily went into police custody.

The man will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.