Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An Australian woman was found dead in Crowder St in Whitechapel on Friday. Picture: Google Maps
An Australian woman was found dead in Crowder St in Whitechapel on Friday. Picture: Google Maps
Crime

Murder charge: Aussie’s body found in London

by AAP
29th Apr 2019 1:14 PM

A MAN has been charged with murder after an Australian woman was found dead in East London.

The victim, Amy Parsons, 35, was discovered at a flat on Crowder Street in Whitechapel on Friday about 1.30pm local time.

Press Association has confirmed Ms Parsons is an Australian.

Roderick Deakin-White, 37, was arrested on suspicion of murder the same day and has since been charged. He is due to appear at Thames Magistratesâ€™ Court on Monday.

Ms Parsons and the defendant are believed to have known one another and investigators are not looking for anyone else in connection with the killing, the Met Police said.

The cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

More Stories

crime london murder

Top Stories

    WATCH: Pokie thieves break into Bundy sports club

    premium_icon WATCH: Pokie thieves break into Bundy sports club

    Crime BUNDABERG police are investigating a break and enter at a popular sports club in the early hours of this morning.

    TRIBUTE: Remembering Patrick as a family man

    premium_icon TRIBUTE: Remembering Patrick as a family man

    News Tributes flow for 23 year old man after fatal accident.

    Arson accused granted bail

    premium_icon Arson accused granted bail

    News Lawyer argues big holes in police case

    • 29th Apr 2019 1:10 PM
    NewsMail's awkward typo goes kind of viral on internet

    premium_icon NewsMail's awkward typo goes kind of viral on internet

    Offbeat Readers see the humour in error

    • 29th Apr 2019 12:56 PM