Man charged with illegally possessing gun after woman shot

CHARGES LAID: A man has been charged after a shooting incident in Bundaberg West. Contributed

AN INNES Park man has been charged after a shooting incident at a Bundaberg West home left a woman in hospital with a gunshot wound to her upper leg.

Bundaberg police will allege the 35-year-old man shot his partner shortly before 9pm on Thursday at a Mulgrave St address with a rifle he illegally had in his possession .

At the time it was reported as an "accidental shooting”, with the alleged victim telling emergency services her partner didn't know the gun was loaded when he pointed the rifle and pulled the trigger.

The accused has since been charged with one count each of wounding, receiving tainted property and unlawful possession of a weapon.

He is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Cour on February 25.