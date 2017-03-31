Man charged with firearm offences after siege

A 33-YEAR-OLD Tasmanian man has been charged with a number of firearm offences after an siege at Elliott Heads overnight.

Wide Bay Burnett Acting Superintendent Pat Swindells said just after midnight police received a call in relation to the incident, which took a several hours to resolve.

"Police responded ... and ascertained that a male person had been threatening another person with a firearm,” he said.

"It became a significant situation where additional police were required.”

Act Supt Swindells said the man surrendered without incident after negotiations.

"He's subsequently been arrested and charged with a number of criminal offences.

"He's facing a number serious firearm charges and assault.”