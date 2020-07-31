Man charged with drink driving without leaving home

ARRESTED IN DRIVEWAY: Preston Colin Lance Rewald, 31, was arrested on July 11 on one offence of being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Picture: File

A CHERBOURG man has been convicted after he was found nearly five times the legal limit behind the wheel of his car.

The interesting part of the incident was, the 31-year-old never left his driveway.

Preston Colin Lance Rewald faced Murgon Magistrates Court on July 28, charged with driving under the influence of liquor while in charge of a vehicle.

Police prosecutor sergeant Barry Stevens told the court police attended an address in Cherbourg around 3.12am on July 11, where it was reported a man was attempting to drive his car while under the influence.

The court heard when police arrived, the front gate was shut, however the vehicle's ignition was running and its headlights were on.

While at the scene, a person attempted to calm down the defendant who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

"Police observed the defendant alone in the vehicle … his speech was slurred and he was incoherent," Sgt Stevens said.

"Police ascertained he was drinking all night, and was very drunk.

"He told police he had been drinking XXXX since 6pm, and to quote him he was 'f---ing drunk.'"

The court heard Rewald told police he had been under a lot of stress, which was the reason for his drinking.

Rewald was breathtested at the scene, and returned a result of .248 according to court documents, before being transported to hospital.

Defence lawyer Alan Korobacz said the man was an employed father of three, who had been under stress, and couldn't remember the incident.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said Rewald's 15 year employment history showed he was a good worker who looked after his family, declaring the incident was out of character.

He went on to clarify the offence was being in charge of the vehicle, accepting he didn't leave the premises.

"You were lucky enough that people stopped you and closed the gate," Mr Sinclair said.

"Otherwise you would've posed a real risk to yourself, and to others on the road."

Rewald pleaded guilty and was convicted and fined $750.

He was then disqualified from driving for six months.