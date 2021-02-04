Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been charged with defrauding two elderly nursing home residents of more than $10,000 in a shocking alleged fraud.
A man has been charged with defrauding two elderly nursing home residents of more than $10,000 in a shocking alleged fraud.
Crime

Man charged with defrauding elderly

by Anthony Piovesan
4th Feb 2021 7:14 PM

A man has been charged with swindling more than $10,000 from two elderly nursing home residents.

Police raided a Blaxland Parade house in Eastwood and arrested the 35-year-old man about 7.40am on Thursday.

Police will allege in court he took credit cards belonging to an 87-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man, who both reside at an aged care facility in Marsfield, and committed 376 fraudulent transactions totalling more than $10,000.

It's understood the man was an employee at the residential aged care facility.

The man was taken to Ryde Police Station and charged with two counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception.

He was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear at Hornsby Local Court on Wednesday, February 17.

Ryde Police Area Command first received information about the fraudulent transactions in December 2020.

Originally published as Man charged with defrauding elderly

crime fraud

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Two people hospitalised after three-vehicle crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Two people hospitalised after three-vehicle crash

        News A third person was assessed but was uninjured in the crash.

        UPDATE: Two dingoes involved in serious attack on child

        Premium Content UPDATE: Two dingoes involved in serious attack on child

        News Rangers are at Orchid Beach where the incident happened.

        HOT TOPIC: Vision for old Bundy fire station sparks debate

        Premium Content HOT TOPIC: Vision for old Bundy fire station sparks debate

        News Burnett MP Stephen Bennett calls on state government to gift council the building.

        When Kolonga roadworks will be finished

        Premium Content When Kolonga roadworks will be finished

        News A sixty kilometre speed limit will remain in place on Walily Creek Bridge, west of...