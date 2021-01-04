Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Mackay man has been charged with dangerous driving over allegations he drove erratically and evaded police on the Bruce Highway at Carmila.
A Mackay man has been charged with dangerous driving over allegations he drove erratically and evaded police on the Bruce Highway at Carmila.
Crime

Man charged with dangerous driving over highway crash

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
4th Jan 2021 8:23 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man will front court today for dangerous driving over allegations he was weaving erratically on the Bruce Highway south of Mackay before speeding off from police and crashing into a gutter.

Mackay Crime Prevention Unit Senior Constable Steve Smith said about 1.10pm on Saturday police received multiple calls from other motorists over "the alleged erratic manner of driving linked to a grey Toyota Coupe" on the highway near Carmila.

 

More stories:

'Harsh, unjust': Unfair dismissal levelled at marina owner

31+ development projects to shape Mackay region in 2021

Police patrolling the roadway came across the vehicle at a service station at Flaggy Rock.

Snr Const Smith said as police neared the vehicle officers activated lights and sirens.

"In response the Toyota Coupe allegedly heavily accelerated out of the complex and onto the Bruce Highway travelling south," Snr Const Smith said.

Shortly after police received reports the vehicle had "crashed into a gutter" on the roadside between Oakey Creek and Flaggy Rock causing damage to the front end of the vehicle, Snr Const Smith said.

 

 

More stories:

High demand for industrial land to drive 2021 market

Public servants not required to get COVID-19 vaccine

As a result police searched the vehicle and allegedly found a sum of money and a glass pipe.

A 42-year-old Mackay man was arrested and charged with dangerous driving, evading police, possessing tainted property and a drug utensil.

He will appear in Mackay Magistrates Court this morning.

bruce highway crash bruce highway mackay mackay magistrates court mackay police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PRETTY PENNY: Five of the most pricey local homes on market

        Premium Content PRETTY PENNY: Five of the most pricey local homes on market

        News Looking to start the new year in a new home? If you’ve got more than a $1m to spend one of these could be yours

        Renewed calls for four lanes after spate of serious crashes

        Premium Content Renewed calls for four lanes after spate of serious crashes

        News The Wide Bay MP has long been an advocate for upgrading the highway

        Inspiring stories that resonated with Bundy in 2020

        Premium Content Inspiring stories that resonated with Bundy in 2020

        News These news stories demonstrate that the heart of a community like Bundaberg will...

        WEATHER: Will cyclone bring Bundy rain?

        Premium Content WEATHER: Will cyclone bring Bundy rain?

        News We check in to see whether there’ll be any impact on Bundaberg’s weather...