Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have arrested a man from Clayfield and charged him with attempted murder.
Police have arrested a man from Clayfield and charged him with attempted murder.
Crime

Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing

by Amanda Robbemond
10th Oct 2018 6:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing at a Gold Coast suburb yesterday where two people were left with serious injuries.

Emergency services were called to Kalbari Court at Worongary at 7am to reports of a stabbing.

A 24-year-old Clayfield man has been charged with attempted murder, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, common assault and enter dwelling with intent.

It is alleged he stabbed a man and a woman with knives before leaving the scene. He was later found at Beechmont.

It is believed that the 24-year-old man and one of the victims, a 23-year-old woman are known to each other.

The womanâ€™s father, 55, was also injured.

The woman received multiple wounds to her arms, face and left hip, while her father received lacerations to his upper left arm and chin.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said paramedics were forced to wait for police due to the volatile nature of the incident.

Paramedics transported the two patients to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

He will face Southport Magistrates Court tomorrow.

attempted murder charge gold coast stabbing

Top Stories

    Street party to celebrate Burnett Heads' new look

    Street party to celebrate Burnett Heads' new look

    Whats On A STREET party is on this weekend to celebrate the completion of the Burnett Heads streetscape.

    • 11th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Playhouse looking for Les Mis male actors

    premium_icon Playhouse looking for Les Mis male actors

    News Calling all the fellas

    • 11th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Celebrate mental health at picnic

    Celebrate mental health at picnic

    Whats On Add some colour to your day

    • 11th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Former mayor wants fatal stretch fixed

    premium_icon Former mayor wants fatal stretch fixed

    News Fatal crash on Turkey Beach Rd has renewed calls for its realignment

    • 11th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners