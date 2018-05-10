Man charged with armed robbery applies for bail

BAIL APPLICATION: Harley James Barker, 25, is accused of carrying out an armed robbery at United Petroleum on Walker St about 1.10am on February 16.

A MAN accused of robbing a Bundaberg servo while armed with a billhook knife failed in his bid for freedom.

Harley James Barker, 25, was charged with one count of robbery while armed with an offensive weapon after the hold-up at United Petroleum on Walker St about 1.10am on February 16.

Barker's lawyer, Lavonda Maloy, told Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday that her client had bipolar disorder and said he was not receiving appropriate treatment while in custody.

Maloy said he had been in the "grips of an ice addiction" at the time of the offence and would seek rehab if released.

She said Barker had two children, the youngest born after he was arrested.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said the evidence against Barker was strong, with members of the public identifying him from images in the media and the victim picking him out in a selection of photos.

She said he was accused of wielding a large cane-cutting knife and ripping cash register from the counter before making off with about $600.

Ms Merrin said it seemed inevitable Barker would go to jail and the sentence would be longer than any time he spent on remand before then.

She noted he had been jailed previously for violence offences.

She said Barker had also not produced any evidence that his mental health treatment in custody was inappropriate.

In her view, she said he was likely to contact prosecution witnesses given one was his de facto partner and there was an unacceptable risk he would reoffend.

She rejected bail, and remanded Barker in custody to reappear on August 16.