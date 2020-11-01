Man charged over Barolin St stabbing mentioned in court

Joshua Vohland is accused of stabbing a man in his Barolin St home last month.

A MAN charged for allegedly stabbing a 49-year-old man in his Barolin St home last month had his matter mentioned in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this week.

Joshua Adam Vohland is facing a number of charges including entering a dwelling with intent while armed and acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm or transmit serious disease.

Vohland was not present in the courtroom and was represented by his lawyer Matt Maloy.

Mr Maloy indicated the matter would proceed by a registry committal.

The matter as adjourned to be mentioned again on December 3.