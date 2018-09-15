Menu
Man charged over woman's death in creek crash

Rae Wilson
by
15th Sep 2018 4:30 AM

A MAN will face court today over a woman's death when their Ford Courier utility crashed into a creek.

The man, aged 44, was driving when the car allegedly lost control and crashed into a creek at Pembrooke.

Officers from Mid North Coast Police District responded to reports of people trapped in a Ford Courier utility in Stoney Creek at 8.15am yesterday.

Three bystanders entered the water and attempted to free the occupants of the vehicle.

The passenger, a 49-year-old woman, was pulled from the vehicle.

First aid was administered before the arrival of paramedics but she died.

The driver was pulled from the water and taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital with minor injuries.

He also underwent mandatory testing and has since been released.

A crime scene was established.

About 7pm, officers attended a home at Telegraph Point and arrested the 44-year-old man.

He was taken to Port Macquarie Police station and charged with dangerous driving occasioning death-drive manner dangerous, and negligent driving occasioning death.

The man was refused bail to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court today.

His licence was also suspended.

