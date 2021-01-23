Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kung Fu granny
Kung Fu granny
Crime

Man charged over samurai sword threats

by Shayla Bulloch
23rd Jan 2021 2:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN allegedly threatened a household of people with a samurai sword in a bizarre incident at Cranbrook.

Police allege the 39-year-old man entered a Charles St home about 2pm on Thursday brandishing a huge samurai sword.

A spokesman from Queensland Police said the man allegedly made threats to the people, believed to be known to him, before taking off in a car.

He did not steal anything, and nobody was injured.

Police attended a Bayswater Rd home at Currajong about an hour later where they found and arrested the Condon man over the incident.

He was charged with going armed to cause fear, unlicensed driving, evade police, stealing and contravene a direction

He faced Townsville Magistrates Court on Friday.

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Man charged over samurai sword threats

More Stories

armed samurai sword threat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emergency services called to shed fire early this morning

        Premium Content Emergency services called to shed fire early this morning

        News Paramedics were called to Mineral Road at 3.09am.

        OFF LIMITS: Police crack down on trespassing in beach area

        Premium Content OFF LIMITS: Police crack down on trespassing in beach area

        News The beachside spot you might want to avoid over the Australia Day weekend.

        PRIME SPOT: Bundy CBD building changes hands for $2.7m

        Premium Content PRIME SPOT: Bundy CBD building changes hands for $2.7m

        News Burgess Rawson director Glenn Conridge said the building was built originally for...