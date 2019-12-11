Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man charged over nightclub firework incident

by Peter Michael
11th Dec 2019 10:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

DETECTIVES have charged a 24-year-old man with two counts of assault over a firework explosion in a crowd outside a Cairns nightclub.

Patrons were leaving the Grafton Street complex at about 3am on Saturday November 30 when the firework was allegedly detonated.

Security footage shows the panic of the moment as the firecracker went off on the crowded footpath.

A 19-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man suffered burns injuries in the explosion.

Cairns Police have charged a man following the detonation of what is believed to be a firework outside a CBD night club last month.
Cairns Police have charged a man following the detonation of what is believed to be a firework outside a CBD night club last month.

Detectives yesterday travelled to Kuranda and spoke to a 24-year-old man.

He has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of unauthorised possession of explosive (fireworks).

He is due to appear in Cairns Magistrates Court later today.

More Stories

arrest burns charges explosion firework incident fireworks nightclub

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hundreds support council suggestion to remove monorail

        premium_icon Hundreds support council suggestion to remove monorail

        News CONCEPTUAL designs for the Boreham Park upgrade have been released revealing the community’s top priorities were adventure and water play.

        • 11th Dec 2019 10:37 AM
        Woman fined for abusing cops and ambos in IGA car park

        premium_icon Woman fined for abusing cops and ambos in IGA car park

        Crime A WOMAN has been charged with one count of committing a public nuisance and...