Samah Baker went missing from her home in the early hours of the morning in January.
Crime

Man charged with murder of missing Sydney woman

9th Mar 2019 8:03 AM

A MANhas been charged with murder by police investigating the suspicious disappearance of a young woman in western Sydney.

Samah Baker was last seen by a friend after being dropped at her Parramatta home in the early hours of January 4.

Detectives have charged a man with the murder of Samah Baker.
The 30-year-old was reported missing by relatives later that day after they could not get in touch with her.

Local detectives, with help from the homicide squad, launched an immediate investigation and on Wednesday, began a forensic search of bushland at Yarra, southwest of Goulburn.

 

Detectives have conducted a forensic search in bushland about 16km southwest of Goulburn as part of the investigation into the suspicious disappearance of Samah Baker. Picture: NSW Police
Strike force investigators conducted a forensic search in bushland at Yarra on Wednesday and Thursday. Picture: NSW Police
Officers found several items that may be relevant to the investigation, NSW Police said in a statement.

Picture: NSW Police
Picture: NSW Police
Following extensive inquiries, detectives arrested a 32-year-old man at a shopping centre in Hurstville about 10.30am on Friday and charged him with murder.

Samah Baker was last seen on Friday, January 4.
He was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Bail Court via video link on Saturday.

Police are continuing their inquiries as they search for Ms Baker's body.

