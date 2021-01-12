Man charged over Macca’s tantrum

A man has been charged after allegedly smashing a McDonald's cash register to the ground when asked to wear a mask by staff.

Officers from Quakers Hill Police Area Command were called to a McDonald's on Windsor Road, Kellyville Ridge at about 8pm on Saturday after reports a customer had become aggressive towards staff.

Police will allege in court the 25-year-old man was placing an order at the counter when staff requested he complete a COVID-safe check-in per NSW Health's public health orders.

The man refused and police will allege he verbally abused staff before smashing a cash register and printer off the counter. He left the restaurant and no injuries were reported.

Police launched an investigation and subsequently arrested the 25-year-old man at Riverstone police station at 4.15pm on Monday.

A 25-year-old man has been charged in relation to destruction of property at a Kellyville Ridge McDonald’s restaurant. Picture: The Hills Police Area Command via NCA NewsWire

The St Mary's man was charged with destroying or damaging property, using offensive language in or near a public place and not complying with a notice direction (COVID-19).

He was granted conditional bail to appear before Blacktown Local Court on February 1.

On Monday, the incident was slammed by NSW Health Minister, Brad Hazzard.

"It is absolutely appalling what I saw in that TV footage," Mr Hazzard told reporters.

"Somebody who has crawled out from somewhere and to start abusing staff needs the full force of the law thrown at them. I'm confident the police will do that."

CCTV footage has recorded a separate instance of a McDonald's tantrum, this one filmed at McDonald's in North Ryde just before 11.30pm on January 4.

Witnesses said the man, aged in his 30s, was advised he'd need to sign in through the Service NSW QR code.

Police are searching for a man in relation to a separate damaging of property at a McDonald’s restaurant. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

Police will allege he abused staff and waited for his food before walking to the front door of the restaurant and using his foot to shatter the glass.

The sudden impact caused the door to malfunction, with the man then needing to force the smashed door open with his shoulder.

The episode is believed to have shocked McDonald's staff.

NSW Police have issued a public appeal in the hope of speaking to the man. He is described as caucasian, aged in his 30s, 185cm tall, of solid build with short dark hair.

He was wearing a black polo shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Police have urged anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers in confidence on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Man charged over Macca's tantrum