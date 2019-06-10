Accused’s shock move as murder trial set to start

ONE of the eight people charged over the grisly Logan toolbox double killing has sensationally fired his lawyers on the morning of his murder trial, declaring he had lost faith in the justice system.

Tuhirangi-Thomas Tahiata is one of several people charged in connection to the murders of Cory Breton and Iuliana Triscaru in February 2016.

The pair were allegedly beaten at a Kingston unit in a dispute over a drug debt before being bound and stuffed in the 2m-long box.

Police allege they were then driven to the dam off a dead-end street and shot in the head while the box, which had holes drilled in it to help it sink, was allegedly thrown into the water.

Tahiata's murder trial was expected to begin in the Brisbane Supreme Court today but his legal team withdrew from acting shortly before the jury was empanelled, citing they had this morning been informed man no longer wanted them to act for him.

Representing himself, Tahiata told the court: "Unfortunately because of my previous experiences, I have lost faith in the Legal Aid … system".

"I do not believe in being represented by lawyers who are telling me I should plead guilty or afford me a fair trial," he said.

"And on that basis I would prefer to defend myself …"

A woman who had been engaged by Tahiata's family, who the court heard had studied law, indicated she could assist the man in his trial as a friend of the court but Justice Helen Bowskill declined the application.

She urged Tahiata to engage with Legal Aid and the matter was adjourned until July 17.