Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man charged over fatal quad bike crash

by KEAGAN ELDER
3rd Aug 2020 1:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man, accused of riding a quad bike dangerously while drinking, has been charged over the crash which killed Taylah Pearson.

Taylah, aged 22, was critically injured May 14. Her family made the heartbreaking decision to switch off her life support days later.

A 24-year-old Home Hill man was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving over the alcohol limit and driving an unregistered vehicle on a road.

He appeared in Ayr Magistrates Court today and will reappear on October 26.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Taylah's sister Brytni Pearson said the family decided to donate Taylah's organs and then discovered she was a registered donor.

"Even in death she still amazes us all," she said.

"Some of her organs were too damaged but we are happy to say that Taylah has saved a few lives. One has her beautiful heart and three have her liver, one being a baby."

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

quad bikes taylah pearson

Just In

    ATO’s tough new crackdown

    ATO’s tough new crackdown
    • 3rd Aug 2020 1:30 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        When the clouds over Bundaberg will bring rain

        premium_icon When the clouds over Bundaberg will bring rain

        News BUNDABERG could be in for some higher than average rainfall.

        Filmmaker discovers big screen talent in Monto

        premium_icon Filmmaker discovers big screen talent in Monto

        Movies An Academy Award winning cinematographer has given a masterclass to North Burnett...

        Woman steals perfume to 'feed addictions'

        premium_icon Woman steals perfume to 'feed addictions'

        News The court heard she began using drugs because of peer influence and pressure.

        SOCIALS: Out and about this weekend to see Giant Kookaburra

        premium_icon SOCIALS: Out and about this weekend to see Giant Kookaburra

        News Locals loved seeing the Giant Kookaburra over the weekend, with plenty of social...