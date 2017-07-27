26°
Man charged over drugs, damage, attacking cattle

Eliza Goetze
| 27th Jul 2017 9:28 AM
A MAN has been charged by police over a spree involving drugs, property damage and animal cruelty.

Gin Gin and Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch arrested the 42-year-old tourist from Bowen on Monday.

Police say offences occurred in the Gaeta and Kolonga areas that day.

The man was charged with two counts of wilful damage and one count of wilfully and unlawfully wounding three cattle.

He was also charged with entering premises with intent to commit an indictable offence, two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils or pipes that had been used and possessing property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.

The man is scheduled to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on August 21.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  animal cruelty cattle crime gin gin

