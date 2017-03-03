Man charged over death of partner's ex pulls bail application

BACK SOON: Thomas Charles Kenyon, 52, will apply for bail again later this month.

A BAIL application for a man accused of the striking death of his new partner's ex-husband at Gin Gin has been withdrawn at the last minute.

Thomas Charles Kenyon, 52, was charged after an altercation in a Gin Gin home on September left a Gin Gin man with fatal head injuries.

The 65-year-old was taken to hospital after the altercation but discharged himself before being readmitted to Bundaberg Hospital four days later, where he died.

Yesterday Kenyon appeared via videolink in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court where his lawyer Craig Ryan began the bail application after being advised that a forensic pathologist report could take up to 12 months.

He said his client had a strong case for self-defence but at this stage it hadn't even been established what the dead man's actions were in the four days before he died and whether another incident contributed to his death.

Before the application was withdrawn, Mr Ryan said Kenyon had only recently arrived in Gin Gin prior to September, having left Victoria "very quickly" after being threatened by a member of an outlaw motorcycle gang over his relationship with the bikie's ex-partner.

Mr Ryan argued that on the advice of police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess, he sought to find suitable bail addresses for Kenyon in either Victoria or Gin Gin.

But Sgt Burgess said police investigations had revealed the addresses were unacceptable and they had since found out Kenyon was wanted on two warrants in Victoria.

Before Magistrate Belinda Merrin was prepared to make a decision on bail she advised the prosecution to prepare a new objection to bail so the key issues were outlined for Mr Ryan.

The matter was adjourned and adjourned until later this month.