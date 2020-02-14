Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged after a teenager was shot on the balcony of a hotel during an 18th birthday party.
A man has been charged after a teenager was shot on the balcony of a hotel during an 18th birthday party.
Crime

Man charged over shooting of teenager at birthday party

by Brianna Morris-Grant
14th Feb 2020 11:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged after a 2019 incident which saw a teenager shot in the arm on a Surfers Paradise hotel balcony.

Hayden Miller was at the hotel celebrating his 18th birthday when he was shot on the balcony of the Cavill Ave and Gold Coast Hwy complex.

The incident occurred around 10.45pm on June 15, 2019.

Police searched Tiki Hotel following the incident. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
Police searched Tiki Hotel following the incident. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

Police at the time believed the "random" incident may have been caused by a noise dispute.

They have now issued a 27-year-old man with a Notice to Appear on a charge of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is expected to face Southport Magistrates Court on March 26.

Police were seen searching the first floor balcony of Tiki Hotel in Surfers Paradise the morning after the shooting.

crime hayden miller shooting violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Bundy couples share their sweet proposal stories

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Bundy couples share their sweet proposal stories

        News LOVE is in the air in Bundaberg with a number of people celebrating Valentine’s Day today.

        Events: Where to spend your Valentine’s Day

        premium_icon Events: Where to spend your Valentine’s Day

        News CELEBRATE Valentine’s Day with various events, suited to couples, singles and...

        Finance spokesman objects to candidate’s rate-freeze promise

        premium_icon Finance spokesman objects to candidate’s rate-freeze promise

        News IN the lead up to the local government election, two Bundaberg councillors offer...

        Man posed as Uber driver to lure sex assault victim

        premium_icon Man posed as Uber driver to lure sex assault victim

        News A man posed as an Uber driver so he could sexually assault a woman, terrifying her...