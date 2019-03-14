Man charged over break and enter in Burnett Heads

THEFT: A 33-year-old man has been charged with break and enter after allegedly stealing a number of jewellery items.

POLICE from the Bundaberg Crime Unit have charged a 33-year-old man with the break and enter of a house in Shelley Street, Burnett Heads.

It is alleged that the male entered the house between 7.30am and 5pm on Tuesday, March 12, by removing a fly screen on the laundry window.

He has then jemmied the window frame, smashing the glass in the process.

The owners of the house were not home at the time.

Once inside the male searched a number of draws and cupboards and stole a large quantity of jewellery.

Forensic officers processed the scene and were able to lead police to the identification of the alleged offender.

The stolen jewellery was recovered and the 33-year-old male is due to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on April 1, 2019.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote reference number QP1900504030.