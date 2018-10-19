Menu
A 43-year-old man will appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court today charged with murder.
Crime

Man charged with murder over shooting death

1st Nov 2018 7:30 AM | Updated: 8:30 AM

A MAN has been charged with murder after the death of another man on the Coffs Coast last month.

The 40-year-old's body was found in the rear tray of a utility that crashed outside a home on Armidale Rd, Dundurrabin on Thursday, October 18 about 2.30pm. 

Emergency services were called to the scene and were flagged down by a woman in the ute. 

The 40-year-old man had suffered a gunshot wound to the torso.

Police will allege the man was shot during an altercation with an older man, aged 43, at the Armidale Road home.

The 37-year-old woman was arrested at the time; however, she was released pending further inquiries.

Strike Force Lawrencium was established by detectives from Coffs/Clarence Police District, with assistance from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

Following extensive inquiries on Wednesday about 2.30pm, a 43-year-old man was arrested on Park Avenue, Coffs Harbour, and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

He was charged with murder and refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

