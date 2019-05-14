Man charged: How not to act if you're late for a flight

CAHRGES LAID: A Bundaberg West man allegedly became aggressive and abusive after arriving late for his flight.

AN ALLEGED foul-mouthed, expletive-riddled barrage, hurled at Qantas staff at the Bundaberg Airport, has landed a Bundaberg West man in hot water after he was charged with threatening violence and public nuisance.

Police allege the 56-year-old man arrived at the Bundaberg Airport check-in late for his Qantas flight to Brisbane, and on-through to Melbourne, about 6.30am on Saturday.

With Qantas staff no longer servicing the check-in counter, the man allegedly waited there for about 15 minutes before allegedly proceeding to the security check point.

When told by security staff that he could only board the plane with carry-on luggage, and not checked luggage, the man allegedly became aggressive.

"I'm not taking no for an answer,” he is alleged to have said before he went back to the check-in counter and grabbed hold of the PA speaker.

"He used the PA to verbally abuse Qantas staff over the loudspeaker, it was abusive and filled with expletives,” a police spokeswoman said.

When told by airport staff that police would be called, the man allegedly left, but it wasn't the end of the incident according to police.

The police spokeswoman said the 56-year-old allegedly returned to the airport at 8.45am and spoke to staff, where he was informed he'd been placed on a 24-hour flight ban.

It's that exchange that police will allege fuelled threats towards staff and the airport.

"He told one security staff member that he hoped he died of cancer,” the police spokeswoman said.

"He he also made threats to drive his vehicle through the front doors of the check-in area.”

In one final lash out at the airline, the man allegedly said "I'll never fly with Qantas again”, before demanding his ticket be cancelled.

Police have since charged the 56-year-old with one count each of making threats at an airport and public nuisance.

He is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on May 31.