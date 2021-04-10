Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A boat on the Fitzroy River was allegedly set on fire on Friday night. Picture: WIN News
A boat on the Fitzroy River was allegedly set on fire on Friday night. Picture: WIN News
Crime

Man charged for allegedly setting car and boat on fire

Aden Stokes
10th Apr 2021 9:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 23-year-old Depot Hill man has been charged for allegedly setting on fire a car, as well as a boat on the Fitzroy River, on Friday night.

It is alleged the man set the Holden Colorado on fire at 6pm at The Bend, Depot Hill.

The car was not believed to have been stolen.

A Depot Hill man allegedly set on fire a car, as well as a boat on the Fitzroy River, on Friday night. Picture: WIN News
A Depot Hill man allegedly set on fire a car, as well as a boat on the Fitzroy River, on Friday night. Picture: WIN News

 

It is further alleged the man swam up to the boat, which was moored on the Fitzroy River in the vicinity of The Bend and Lucas Street, and set it on fire.

The boat was believed to have been unoccupied.

The man was charged with two counts of arson and is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 12.

alleged arson depot hill editors picks rockhampton crime tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DIVE IN: New study to help bring down the beach barriers

        Premium Content DIVE IN: New study to help bring down the beach barriers

        News CQUniversity are looking at ways to make beaches more accessible and they need your help.

        Meet the fairy granting birthday wishes for Bundy kids

        Premium Content Meet the fairy granting birthday wishes for Bundy kids

        News Shannon hopes to grow the local entertainment industry and create more activities...

        Community hub to bring services together

        Premium Content Community hub to bring services together

        News Here are the services that will be at the first IMPACT Community Hub meet next...

        BIRD OF THE WEEK: Local ‘bush canary’ with a beautiful song

        Premium Content BIRD OF THE WEEK: Local ‘bush canary’ with a beautiful song

        News Where you can find the white-throated gerygone and how to get involved in some...