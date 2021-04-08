Man allegedly failed to comply with health and safety duty

Mitchell John Hazzard faced court on Thursday charged with failing to comply with health and safety duty.

A man has been charged after he allegedly failed to comply with health and safety duties.

Mitchell John Hazzard faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday for the first time since being charged with the offence.

The charge follows an alleged incident involving Eden Camac, who suffers from Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome.

In 2018, Eden was hospitalised after he fell out of a bed and broke both of his hips.

Hazzard, who represented himself in court, sought an adjournment to seek legal advice.

The prosecution will also provide him with the brief of evidence during the adjournment.

The matter is expected to be mentioned again in June.

