Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police allege a man received multiple stab wounds to his back and neck about 7pm at a motel on the Esplanade.
Police allege a man received multiple stab wounds to his back and neck about 7pm at a motel on the Esplanade.
Crime

ESPLANADE STABBING: Man charged with attempted murder

Blake Antrobus
by
3rd Nov 2018 8:04 AM

A MAN has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged stabbing in Hervey Bay on Friday night.

Police allege a man received multiple stab wounds to his back and neck about 7pm at a motel on the Esplanade.

The man was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital for treatment in a critical condition.

A 47-year-old Townsville man has been charged with one count of attempted murder and will appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on November 5.

Any members of the public who have information in relation to this matter are asked to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day/

Related Items

attempted murder fcccrime fccpolice fraser coast hervey bay police
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    FERAL: Contractor reveals gross truth of Burnett River

    premium_icon FERAL: Contractor reveals gross truth of Burnett River

    Environment THOUSANDS of hunks of rubbish including eight mattresses, four broken toilets, two car batteries and 3500 pieces of plastic have been dragged out of the river.

    Bargara high-range drink-driver's stunning admission

    premium_icon Bargara high-range drink-driver's stunning admission

    Crime Driver rolled his car and blew .183 in Bargara

    Labor listens to $10K build a better Bundy initiative

    premium_icon Labor listens to $10K build a better Bundy initiative

    Politics Support for plan to boost industry and grow jobs

    Dive operator speaks on Tobruk scuttling decision

    premium_icon Dive operator speaks on Tobruk scuttling decision

    News Mr Lakey said the site will bring in tourists to the region

    Local Partners