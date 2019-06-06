Menu
DRUG RAID: A Man has been charged after police searched a house at Svensson Heights and allegedly found a range of illegal drugs.
Man charged as police find MDMA, ketamine and tadafill

Rhylea Millar
by
6th Jun 2019 4:51 PM
BUNDABERG detectives have allegedly uncovered a colourful and varied array of illicit drugs during the search of a Bundaberg home.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Branch raided the Svensson Heights home in Montgomery St on May 20.

There police will allege they found two black cases containing sizeable quantities of MDMA, ketamine and tadafill as well as digital scales, clip seal bags, capsules and a capsule filler.

A 24-year old man was arrested and charged with a range of drug related offences including two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of restricted drugs, possess property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of a drug offence.

He is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on August 12.

Bundaberg CIB officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop said Bundaberg police were committed to bringing those involved in the drug trade to justice and warned those committing crime could expect to be caught unless they changed their behaviour.

"I would encourage any members of the community who have information which could assist police regarding unlawful activity, particularly drugs in our community to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000,” he said.

