Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man charged after two hour Polair pursuit

Emma Clarke
by
26th Mar 2018 7:07 AM

A MAN has been charged after allegedly fleeing from police and leading a Polair pursuit across multiple suburbs on Sunday night.

Police say shortly after 8pm, officers tried to stop a silver Holden Astra sedan on Old Logan Rd but it is alleged the driver of the vehicle did stop, accelerated, and crossed to the incorrect side of the road with its head lights turned off.

The vehicle continued in the Ipswich and Centenary area, tracked by Polair.

It is further alleged at about 9.40pm, the driver of the vehicle did not stop at a red light at Collingwood Dv and collided with another vehicle.

The male driver and female passenger of the car fled the scene of foot before they were arrested on Namatjira Drive.

The man and the woman were both taken to Ipswich Hospital for observations of minor injuries.

A 31-year-old Inala man is charged with one count each of fail to stop, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, receiving tainted property, driving whilst disqualified, unregistered motor vehicle, fail to comply with duties of a driver involved in a crash, obstruct police and driving under the influence of liquor.

The man will appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court today.

The female passenger is assisting police with their inquiries.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on1800 333 000.

ipswich court ipswich crime polair
Ipswich Queensland Times
Cold case breakthrough: Murder accused faces another charge

Cold case breakthrough: Murder accused faces another charge

News DETECTIVES investigating the homicide of Robert Grayson and Derek Van Der Poel in 1993 have laid an additional charge of a trafficking against a Rosedale man.

Dark day for Dogs: Bundy players suffer nightmare injuries

Dark day for Dogs: Bundy players suffer nightmare injuries

AFL Two injuries and a loss dampers first day out for Brothers

BREAKING: Winner in 20M Gold Lotto draw lives on Coast

BREAKING: Winner in 20M Gold Lotto draw lives on Coast

Breaking Officials have no way of contacting the winner.

  • 26th Mar 2018 9:40 AM
REVEALED: How Bundy region duo created a Contiki hotspot

REVEALED: How Bundy region duo created a Contiki hotspot

Offbeat Innovative pair launch new initative, which proves a smashing hit

  • 26th Mar 2018 11:04 AM

Local Partners