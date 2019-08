QPS: Police cars at the Bundaberg station.

QPS: Police cars at the Bundaberg station. TAHLIA STEHBENS

BUNDABERG police have charged an 18-year-old man with a string of crimes committed between Saturday, August 3, and Sunday.

The charges relate to break and enters, stealing and wilful damage offences in Bundaberg South, Avenell Heights and Walkervale.

The man is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on September 2.