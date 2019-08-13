Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Man charged after shooting at two men in Millmerran

13th Aug 2019 9:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RESIDENT whose home had a rock thrown through the window by two men has been charged with serious offences after allegedly shooting at the pair.

Police charged the Millmerran Woods man, 51, with a string of offences after confronting two men at the Ironbark Dr home.

Police said two men attended the address about 9pm Monday and threw a rock through the front window.

The male resident inside the home is alleged to have fired a rifle at the pair before they fled.

One of the men, on running away, narrowly avoided serious injury when the bullet grazed his right hip.

The Millmerran Woods mad was charged with one count each of dangerous conduct with a weapon, assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed, acts intended to disable, possession of shortened firearm, unlawful possession of Category B weapon for the rifle, possession of explosives, and possession of dangerous drugs.

The man is expected to appear in the Millmerran Magistrates Court on September 20.

millmerran police weapons offences
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bundy freezes through coldest morning of the year

    premium_icon Bundy freezes through coldest morning of the year

    Weather IT WAS another cold morning in Bundaberg today, with the coldest temperature of 2019 recorded this morning.

    Bikers ride off into the sunset after wedding

    premium_icon Bikers ride off into the sunset after wedding

    Dating Couple's three children involved in special day

    Grand Hotel publican's strangest drinking buddy

    Grand Hotel publican's strangest drinking buddy

    Business New Biggenden publican has some wild stories from his youth

    • 13th Aug 2019 11:00 AM