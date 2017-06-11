Man charged after school almost goes into lockdown

GUNSHOTS: The incident resulted in Moore Park State School going into stand-by for lockdown on Wednesday.

A MAN will appear in court tomorrow after being was charged with gun-related offences.

The 38-year-old Bucca man allegedly shot a gun into the air at Moore Park Beach last week.

The incident left the beach side community shaken and resulted in Moore Park State School going into stand-by for lockdown on Wednesday.

Detectives attached to the Wide Bay Burnett District CIB investigated the reported disturbance, which allegedly involved the discharge of a firearm at Empress Dr residence on June 7.

During the incident, police said a firearm had been allegedly produced and a number of shots had been fired into the air.

As a result of their investigations, a 38-year old Bucca man was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of category H weapons, dangerous conduct with a weapon, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing a drug utensil.