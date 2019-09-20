Man charged after police allegedly find vacuum bags containing cannabis, seeds

Detectives from the Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) executed a search warrant at a Marine Terrace, Burnett Heads address on September 19.

Detectives from the Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) executed a search warrant at a Marine Terrace, Burnett Heads address on September 19.

DETECTIVES from the Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch have charged a 43-year-old Burnett Heads man with two counts of possessing dangerous drugs (cannabis) and possessing drug utensils.

Detectives executed a search warrant at a Marine Terrace, Burnett Heads yesterday and allegedly found vacuum bags containing cannabis, seeds and a water pipe.

He is due to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on October 21.

Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop, Officer in Charge of Bundaberg CIB said the Queensland Police Service was committed to bringing those involved in the use of dangerous drugs to justice.

“Those committing crime can expect to be caught unless they change their behaviour,” Detective Senior Sergeant Bishop said.

“I encourage any member of the community who has information which could assist police regarding unlawful activity, particularly drugs in our community to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 anonymously.”

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote these reference numbers: QP1901826885, QP1901826962