BUNDABERG police have charged a man after an altercation at a Bourbong St hotel early this morning.

A Queensland Police Media spokesman said at about 2am, police were called to an alleged altercation between two men.

"One man had pushed the other causing him to fall over onto a glass table," the spokesman said.

"As a result, the person received cuts to his hand."

A 27-year-old man was charged with creating a disturbance in a licensed premises.

He will appear in court on April 21.