Disqualified driver charged after allegedly crashing car during test drive. Picture 9 News
Motoring

Man charged after horror test drive

by Erin Lyons
16th Mar 2021 6:47 AM

A man has been charged after allegedly crashing the car he was test-driving before fleeing the scene in Sydney's southwest.

Police allege a 42-year-old man was test-driving a Toyota Celica when it collided with a Chery hatchback, causing it to flip on its roof.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of Graham Avenue and Fraser Avenue in Lurnea about 10am Monday where they found the upturned hatchback as well as the abandoned Toyota.

A man was trapped in the flipped hatchback. Picture 9 News
A 56-year-old male passenger was trapped inside the flipped Chery hatchback before he was freed and treated for neck and back injuries.

He was transported to Liverpool Hospital.

The driver of the Chery, a 43-year-old woman, was unharmed.

The driver of the Toyota was arrested and charged. Picture 9 News
Officers spoke with the owner of the Toyota who said it was out on a test drive with a prospective buyer, who had allegedly fled the scene after the crash.

Detectives arrested a 42-year-old man a short time later on Gibson Avenue in Casula.

He will front court on Tuesday. Picture 9 News
He was taken to hospital for mandatory testing, before being transferred to Liverpool Police Station and charged with negligent driving, not giving way to another vehicle, not giving details to the other driver and driving a motor vehicle while disqualified.

The man was refused bail and will appear in Liverpool Local Court on Tuesday.

Originally published as Man charged after horror test drive

