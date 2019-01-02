Menu
CHARGED: A 29-year-old man will face court later this month.
Crime

Man charged after 'dinting' police vehicle

Elyse Wurm
by
2nd Jan 2019 9:57 AM

A 29-YEAR-OLD man has been charged after he allegedly headbutted a police vehicle on New Year's Eve in Warwick.

Warwick Police Sergeant Ryan Harmer said the man was placed in the vehicle after a domestic violence incident about 11.40pm.

The Brisbane man then allegedly headbutted the side of the car and caused a dint.

Sgt Harmer said the man was released from police custody yesterday morning and is scheduled to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court on January 30.

