Crime

Man charged after baby boy found unresponsive

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
30th Jun 2020 2:07 PM | Updated: 2:54 PM
Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged over the alleged grievous bodily harm of a 5-month-old baby, who was located unresponsive at a Bundamba home last week.

Detectives from the Ipswich Child Protection Investigation Unit established a major investigation centre under codename Operation Sierra Boston last Tuesday after the discovery at the Lindsay St property.

 

The boy was transported to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a critical condition where he remains in intensive care after sustaining multiple serious injuries.

Ongoing investigations by Ipswich detectives and officers from the State Crime Command Child Abuse and Trauma Unit have led to a 23-year-old Lockrose man, who is known to the family, being charged with grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Investigations are continuing.

