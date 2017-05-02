Man charged after allegedly stabbing man in city eating area

POLICE have charged a man with wounding following investigations into an incident in Bourbong Street this morning.

Initial investigations indicate that at around 9.30am a 27-year-old man was sitting at an eating area with friends.

A short time later the man was allegedly approached by a man who is known to him and a scuffle occurred.

The man allegedly sustained injuries to his back as a result of being struck with a small knife by the man who had approached him.

A 21-year-old Bundaberg man has been charged with one count of wounding and is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on May 3.

A 27-year-old Bundaberg man was treated at the scene for a single cut to his upper left back.

Police thank members of the public who phoned triple zero and provided witness details.