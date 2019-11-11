Man charged after allegedly smashing McDonald's glass panel

A MAN was arrested and charged following an incident at McDonald's Bundaberg city.

Police allege the 41-year-old Crestmead man had been in the restaurant at 9.30pm on Saturday when a verbal fight broke out with a group of youths.

The man then left, with staff locking the door behind him.

It is alleged the man struck the glass on the door, shattering it.

He was charged with wilful damage and was issued with a banning notice for the Bundaberg CBD until November 19.

He will appear in court on December 2.