Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man charged after allegedly smashing McDonald's glass panel

Crystal Jones
by
11th Nov 2019 3:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was arrested and charged following an incident at McDonald's Bundaberg city.

Police allege the 41-year-old Crestmead man had been in the restaurant at 9.30pm on Saturday when a verbal fight broke out with a group of youths.

The man then left, with staff locking the door behind him.

It is alleged the man struck the glass on the door, shattering it.

He was charged with wilful damage and was issued with a banning notice for the Bundaberg CBD until November 19.

He will appear in court on December 2.

More Stories

crime mcdonalds
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Formals season makes business boom

        premium_icon Formals season makes business boom

        News Despite the alteration and sewing business being nothing like it used to be Fran Cooper’s store booms each formal season

        Clever students to take their ideas to Kennedy Space Centre

        premium_icon Clever students to take their ideas to Kennedy Space Centre

        News Three St Luke’s Anglican School students will be soaring to new heights as they...

        Indigenous artist inspires next generation

        premium_icon Indigenous artist inspires next generation

        News In a creative partnership, Taribelang Artist Dylan Sarra educated 90 kindergarten...

        Obesity, smoking, ageing: Meeting tackles our big issues

        premium_icon Obesity, smoking, ageing: Meeting tackles our big issues

        Health Talk first of many to discuss our big issues